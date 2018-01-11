James W. Johnson, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James W. Johnson, Sr., 46, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the emergency room of St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born April 10, 1971 in Warren, the son of James W. Johnson and Sonja (Wilson) Johnson and had lived in the area all his life.

James attended Warren G. Harding High School and had worked as a barber.

A long-time member of the APA Pool League, he had also coached Little League football and was a big Ohio State fan.

Fond memories of James live on with his wife, Bobbi J. Johnson of Warren; five children, James W. Johnson, Jr., Zachary and Joshua Ramsey and Mariah and Isaiah Johnson, all of Warren; three grandchildren, Brooklynn, Kailynn and Carter Johnson; three sisters, Wandra (Rick) Matthew of Warren, Kimberly Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina and Deidre Glover of Warren; two brothers, Lorenzo Dawkins of Columbus and Mario Hainesworth of Warren and a host of nieces and nephews.

His parents precede him in death.

Funeral services are 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at All Souls Body of Christ, 1444 Youngstown Road S.E., Warren, Ohio 44484, with Minister Mario Hainesworth officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 16 at the church.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

