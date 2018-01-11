Leg of Ohio River in East Liverpool plays critical role in U.S. commerce

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio River, running through East Liverpool, is a major leg of the journey for goods moving around the country.

Through the lock at New Cumberland, just south of Wellsville, companies ship coal from around the country. Heating oil and gasoline move in from refineries.Grain and seed start their journey around the world.

If the river ices over, all of that movement grinds to a halt. Steve Price with APO Towing said the river and its critical role really aren’t recognized by people who don’t live near it.

“We so much with so little equipment and manpower it kind of gets overlooked,” Price said.

