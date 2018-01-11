List of best diets for 2018 released by U.S. News and World Report

(CNN) It seems like there’s always a new diet trend popping up. To help narrow down some of the choices, U.S. News and World Report compiled a list of the best diets for 2018.

Tied at number one is the Mediterranean and the Dash Diet, which stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension. Both put emphasis on fruits, veggies, whole grains, and low-fat dairy foods.

The Mediterranean is ranked as one of the best diets for diabetes, and the Dash Diet is often recommended to lower blood pressure.

Coming in third is the Flexitarian Diet. This is basically a vegetarian diet that gives you the “flexibility” to eat meat or fish on occasion.

In fourth place is the ever-popular Weight Watchers Diet.

The high protein, high fat, low carb diet known as Keto came in last. Experts ranked the diet poorly on long-term weight loss success, ease of use and overall impact on health.