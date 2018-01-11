Mahoning County indictments: January 11, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 11, 2018:

Treveonn Edwards: Having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs

Zion Gilmore aka Zion Haynes: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs

Robert G. Brown: Obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Donyelle Green: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Deondray Robinson: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Donna Hendrix: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kevin Carver: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Sharaysia S. Bunch: Four counts of receiving stolen property and four counts of forgery

Keith Enyeart: Receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card

William D. Marshall, IV: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of receiving stolen property

Nathaniel W. Byrd: Possession of cocaine, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Austin F. Larsen: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Ronald A. Scurti: Fail to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

David Bebbs, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications

August W. Hlebovy: Possession of heroin

Gary Honeywood: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing

Deborah Wilkerson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Pedro L. Rodriguez: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm specifications and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Frederick Allen, Jr.: Failure to notify change of address

Joseph Jordan: Failure to verify current address

Daniel Gould: Notice of change of address

Jimmie Pearce: Failure to verify current address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

