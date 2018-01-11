Mildred Esther Klapack Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mildred Esther Klapack, formerly of Farrell, passed away at 2:54 a.m., Thursday, January 11, 2018, Nugents CCRC, Hermitage. She was 87.

Mildred was born April 24, 1930, in Farrell, the daughter of John and Mary Lazor Klapach.

She was 1948 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mildred was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where she worked in the cost accounting department for more than 35 years, retiring when the plant closed. She was one of the final eight to leave.

She was a lifelong member of St. Michaels Byzantine Church, Hermitage where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and Rosary Society. Mildred also actively volunteered at bingo, in the kitchen catering and at church festivals.

Mildred was a longtime member of the Greek Catholic Union (GCU), Lodge #258, Hermitage, where she served as its secretary. She also participated in the GCU bowling league.

Mildred was a very kind and giving person. She loved her cat, Teddy.

Surviving are several cousins, nephews and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Irene Repas and Mary K. Kozusko.

Mildred’s family would like to thank the staff of Bentley House and Nugent’s CCRC, both Hermitage, for the exceptional care they provided her over the past several years.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Panachida at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 15 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be 12:00 Noon Monday, January 15, in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Kevin Marks, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Michael’s Byzantine Cemetery, Hermitage.