North Jackson woman arrested in undercover Austintown sex sting

Shannon Smith, 46, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools

Shannon Smith, charged with soliciting in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Jackson woman was picked up as part of the Austintown Police Department’s efforts to stop prostitution in the township.

Shannon Smith, 46, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools.

An undercover officer arranged to meet her early Thursday morning at a location in Austintown after contacting her through an online advertisement.

Police said the advertisement listed costs for sexual services and said, “Hello boys!! My name is Destiny, here to rock the boat a little and rock your world. I always aim to please and available for massages when you are.”

Police said after contacting Smith, she asked if they were associated with law enforcement and then texted the officer her prices. She then discussed condoms and sexual activity, according to a police report.

Police said Smith, who identified herself as Destiny when she arrived, had condoms, a bottle of lubricant and a pill in her purse.

Smith admitted to being involved in prostitution for the money and said she sees about four to five clients a week, according to the report.

Police noted in their report that she had a cut on her forehead, which she told them happened the previous day after she slipped on ice.

