Political commentator speaks at Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary political commentator and author Cokie Roberts made her way to Youngstown Thursday night.

She spoke at Stambaugh Auditorium as part of a fundraising effort for Youngstown State’s radio station, WYSU.

Roberts answered several questions about the Mahoning Valley’s role in last year’s presidential election, the #MeToo movement and even the pushback the national media has gotten from the Trump Administration during his first year in office.

“I can tell you that this is different in every way. It’s not different for people to feel unkindly toward the media, to put it mildly. But it is different for people to go after the media, saying it’s the enemy and charge us with writing untruths when that’s not the case,” Roberts said.

She said women coming forward and telling their stories of sexual assault and harassment wasn’t just an overnight Twitter phenomenon. Roberts would like to see more women run for office, saying that’s when you really see policies change.

Roberts is known for her time as a political analyst for ABC News and NPR, as well as authoring six New York Times bestsellers.

