Richard F. Jackson Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Richard F. Jackson, 81, of Alliance passed away at Alliance Community Hospital on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Richard was born in Sebring on November 3, 1936 to the late Pearlee and Glennice (Sims) Jackson.

He worked for Transue and Williams as a press operator.

Survivors include his children, Bryan Jackson, Timothy (Jennifer) Jackson, Melissa Jackson and Mark (Deanna) Huebner. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Mark, Taylor, Olivia and one great-grandson, Garrett.

Besides his parents he was preceded by his wife, Sandra in 2016 and a brother, Robert.

Per his request there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.