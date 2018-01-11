Richard Paul Daily Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Richard Paul Daily 52, of Columbiana, died at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018.

He was born on May 4, 1965 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the former Barbara Gieraltowski and the late John Daily.

He was a truck driver for Schneider Trucking and delivered to the area WalMarts.

He served in the U..S Army until 2005 with a total of nearly 20 years of service.

In addition to his mother, Barbara (Gieraltowski) Comenole of Port Orange, Florida, he is survived by his children, Paul Daily of Ormond Beach, Florida, Specialist Charles (Veronica) Daily U.S. Army, Kaiserlauter, Germany and Morgan Daily of New Castle, Pensylvania; siblings, John (Annette) Daily of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Roy (Diana) Daily of Stafford, Virginia, Matt (Ashley) Daily of Butler, Pennsylvania and Anne Daily of Evan City, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren and his caregiver/friend, Kathy Gibson–Chapel.

Committal services will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017. Those attending the services are asked to meet at the front entrance of the cemetery by 1:10 p.m. The U.S. Army will provide full military honors at the cemetery.

There will be no calling hours held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

