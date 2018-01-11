Roberta Gene Davis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Roberta Gene Davis, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018, at her home.

She was born May 21, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George W. and Mildred (Hitchcock) Masters.

On June 21, 1947, Roberta married Leo B. Davis. They shared 59 years of marriage until his passing on January 23, 2007.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree of Education from Baldwin Wallace.

Roberta was a teacher with the LaBrae school system for 36 years.

Roberta was a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She was past Head Regent of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), life member of retired teachers of Ohio and belonged to many local knitting groups. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling and camping.

Roberta’s memory will be carried on by her sons, Martin (Melissa) Davis and Richard Davis both of Warren, Ohio; sister, Joan Boden of Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Todd Davis of Greenville, South Carolina and Kevin Davis of Warren, Ohio; granddaughter, Courtney Kuhns of Austintown, Ohio; great-grandsons, Eric Davis, Logan Davis and Mitchel Horkie; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Kuhns and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric J. Davis and brother, William Masters.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Grace United Methodist Church, where Pastor Kyle Tennant will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, January 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Roberta Davis Memorial Fund at Grace United Methodist Church, in her memory.

