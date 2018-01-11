Ronald D. Myers Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ronald D. Myers, 59, of Warren, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 11, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 10, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the son of Ira Ronald and Edith Leona (Heverley) Myers and had lived in the Warren area most of his life.

Ron had worked in tire repair and enjoyed camping.

He is sadly missed by his wife Estie; his sons, Jeremy, David, and Joseph Myers; two sisters, Naomi (Jack) Dodds of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Nancy Marie Wagner of Warren and a brother, Richard (Patricia) Harper of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Robert Eugene Myers.

Cremation is taking place. Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.