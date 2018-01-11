Schools consider Friday dismissal options ahead of storm

Related Coverage School closings and delays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mother Nature hasn’t given an exact time when the winter storm will hit Friday.

The temperature will be in the 50s Friday morning when children go to school but will begin to drop and is expected to hit the freezing mark around the time of dismissal for most schools.

One option is early dismissal, so students get home safely ahead of the storm. That means school superintendents will be keeping a close eye on the conditions.

“We will definitely be watching the weather. I will bring my boots so I’ll be out there with our crews checking how the sidewalks are, how the roads are, and just watching the weather, too. That will be the biggest piece in how it hits us,” said Vince Colaluca, superintendent of the Austintown School District.

The number of students that drive will play a big factor in any school dismissal decision Friday.

Timing is also important in how the children get home. Schools can dismiss the high school students first, so younger students have an older sibling to come home to.

The big change in the weather will start over the next several hours into Friday morning. Storm Team 27 meteorologists are tracking the storm.

