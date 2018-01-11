Susan M. Foltz Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Susan M. Foltz, 67, of 60 Sherrard Avenue, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on March 6, 1950 to the late, William L. and Lillian M. (Adams) Means.

Susan was a 1968 graduate of Jamestown High School.

She was a former member of Living Word Christian Center in Greenville, where she was not only a teacher, but the first elementary teacher at the school. Susan enjoyed being a Christian Clown all throughout the Greenville area and started the clown ministry at Living Word, which is still active today. She then moved to Columbus for about 15 years, before moving back to Greenville and becoming a member of Bethel Life Worship Center, where she was part of the leadership team for the Celebrate Recovery program.

Susan is survived by two stepsons, Joseph A. Foltz and his wife, Amelia “Amy” of Greenville and Donald Foltz III of Hermitage; seven stepgrandchildren, Tiffany Foltz, Alex Foltz, Declan Rutherford, Gavin Rutherford, Jayden Rutherford, Cassidy Rutherford and Aislyn Rutherford; two sisters, Patricia Claypool of Masury, Ohio and Brenda Means of North Carolina and one brother, James Means of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 South Mercer Street in Greenville, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2018, with Rev. Kent Bell of the church, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 South Mercer Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

