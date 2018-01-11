Towanna Ann Strader Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Towanna Ann Strader, age 71, died at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 26, 1946 in Salem, the daughter of Robert Henry, Sr. and Anna (Hrovatic) Adams.

Towanna was a 1964 graduate of United Local High School and was a managing partner of Strader Group Companies for 46 years.

Survivors include her husband, Randy P. Strader, whom she married January 15, 1966; two sons, Jeffrey A. (Connie) Strader of Salem and Brandon A. (Chrissy) Strader of Lisbon; three daughters, Randa Strader and Kellie Strader both of Salem and Aaron Strader of Canton; a sister, Valerie P. Murphy of Sarasota, Florida; three brothers, Robert H. Adams, Jr. of Salem, Brian Adams of Sarasota, Florida and Randy J. Adams of Hanoverton; nine grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Wesley Hunting of the Holiness Bible Chapel officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2018 at the funeral home.

A private burial will be held at a later date at the Franklin Square Cemetery in Leetonia.

Her favorite charity is the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorsproject.org.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.