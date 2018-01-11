Mahoning County jury finds man guilty of rape

Related Coverage Hubbard man charged with 19 counts of rape

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County has found a man guilty of rape.

Prosecutors say Kenneth Thomas repeatedly raped a young boy over the course of five years. He faced 19 counts of rape.

A jury began deliberations at 11 a.m. Thursday and returned with a verdict in the afternoon.

Thomas’ attorney said previously that the victim’s mother just has an agenda against Thomas.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Sixteen of the charges he faced carry the possibility of life sentences.