Warren crime activity: Mom reports attack of teen delivering Christmas gifts

Friday, January 5

2 a.m. – 1600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a woman said a group of unknown women attacked her outside of Big Apple Supermarket. She said they punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and kicked and punched her in the face repeatedly.

3:14 p.m. – 1000 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported aggravated robbery at Pit Stop. A worker at the gas station told police he was counting the money drawers at the end of the day last month when someone came into the store with a gun. He said the masked robber demanded cash, then ran away with it.

Saturday, January 6

6:12 p.m. – 400 block of Lane Dr. SW, Atyia Foster, 36, arrested on a warrant and charged with permitting drug abuse and three counts of endangering children; Sandra Foster, 57, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a possible overdose, saying they found Sandra with a crack pipe and another drug tool. They said Atyia, her daughter, called 911 and Atyia’s three children were crying. Police said Atyia was heavily intoxicated. EMTs revived Sandra with several doses of naloxone, according to a police report. Another family member came to pick up the children. Sandra was taken to jail the following day, after being treated at the hospital.

Sunday, January 7

4:03 p.m. – 2500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Damion Da’Raylan Van Robert Patton, 19, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery; Joshua Wood, 40, arrested on a warrant. Police said Patton tried to steal an iPhone from Wood, who met Patton to sell him the phone after posting a Facebook ad. Wood told police that he chased after Patton and got the phone back, but Patton threatened to shoot him. Police found Patton walking away from the plaza where it happened. Wood was found to have a warrant for his arrest during the investigation.

4:50 p.m. – 2300 block of Northfield Ave. NW, reported assault. A woman told police that a man she knows assaulted her 16-year-old daughter, who was trying to deliver Christmas presents. She said he also broke out the window of the car the girl was driving as she was trying to get away.

Monday, January 8

10:06 a.m. – 100 block of High St. NE, reported theft of office keys from Slight Edge Property Management.

5:13 p.m. – Elm Road SE and E. Market Street, Jermaine Mobley, 45, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over the car Mobley was riding in. Officers said they found a crack pipe between the passenger seat and center console.

6:02 p.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, Jessica Lipinski, 28, arrested on a warrant out of Austintown.

Tuesday, January 9

2:34 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, Joshua Miller, 29, of Kinsman, arrested on warrants. Police said they saw Miller lean out of a car window and throw up in the parking lot. When they walked up to the car, officers said they could see a crack pipe and a folded piece of paper containing suspected crack cocaine. After searching the car, police also found packets of suspected heroin, according to a report. Additional charges could be filed after drug lab tests.

6:49 p.m. – 2700 block of Elm Rd. NE, Deseree Bossard, 40, found with a warrant and charged with possession of drugs and marijuana and driving under suspension. Officers pulled Bossard over and said she appeared to be under the influence. Police said they could smell marijuana and found some in her pocket, along with two oxycodone pills. Bossard will be arrested after treatment at a hospital.

10:21 p.m. – 1st and Spring streets, Charles Wallace, 31, Jason Bailes, 36, and Kelly Masterson, 38, all of Leavittsburg, arrested on warrants during a traffic stop. Police said they found batteries believed to be stolen from Kmart and a drug packet inside the car. Wallace was also charged with driving under suspension.

Wednesday, January 10

12:01 a.m. – 100 block of Charles Ave. SE, Dillon Boggs, 25, arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in marijuana. An officer pulled Boggs over and said he had weed in his pocket, along with three large bags and one smaller bag of the drug in his car.

9:31 a.m. – 300 block of Summit St. NW, a 16-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after an investigation into accusations that he raped two young girls, aged 9 and 11 years old.

6:59 p.m. – 400 block of School St. NW, officers responded to a 31-year-old man who had been shot while walking on the sidewalk. The victim told police a car containing three men pulled up to him, and he walked over and asked, “What’s up?” He said they then pulled a gun out and shot him in the chest.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: