Warren Harding boys back to .500 with win over Mooney

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys basketball team defeated Cardinal Mooney, 50-37 Thursday at Warren Harding High School.

The Raiders set the pace early and led 25-18 at halftime. Harding was led by Tyre Marlowe with 12 points, while Terrion Jackson added 11. Dom McGhee also chipped in 10 points.

Cardinal Mooney was led by Pete Haas with 14 points. The Cardinals drop to 1-7 on the season.

With the win, Warren Harding improves to 4-4 on the season. The Raiders host Kennedy Catholic next week.

