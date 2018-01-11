Wellsville murder defendant says he was pressured to take plea deal

Terry Brown wants to withdraw his guilty plea that he made in October

By Published:
It wasn't expected, but murder suspect Terry Brown put off his scheduled sentencing on Friday after his lawyer filed a last-minute request to withdraw his guilty plea.
Terry Brown

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County murder suspect said he was pressured into accepting a plea bargain, and that’s why he wants to withdraw from his agreement.

Last Friday, Terry Brown went into court, saying he wanted to take back his plea made in October. He never gave the court a reason for doing so, according to prosecutors.

New court papers filed Wednesday indicate that Brown thinks he never had the chance to review the state’s evidence against him. He added that he felt pressured to take a deal.

Prosecutors argue that Brown told the judge he had gone over the case with his lawyer and knew what he was doing.

Brown, along with his girlfriend Alicia Rogenski, both pleaded guilty last October to the shooting death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson. Johnson had been staying with the couple in Wellsville.

Prosecutors said the victim was killed over drugs and money.

Rogenski’s sentencing was delayed pending the outcome of Brown’s case.

Another hearing is set for late next week.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s