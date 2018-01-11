Wellsville murder defendant says he was pressured to take plea deal

Related Coverage In surprise move, Wellsville murder defendant withdraws guilty plea

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County murder suspect said he was pressured into accepting a plea bargain, and that’s why he wants to withdraw from his agreement.

Last Friday, Terry Brown went into court, saying he wanted to take back his plea made in October. He never gave the court a reason for doing so, according to prosecutors.

New court papers filed Wednesday indicate that Brown thinks he never had the chance to review the state’s evidence against him. He added that he felt pressured to take a deal.

Prosecutors argue that Brown told the judge he had gone over the case with his lawyer and knew what he was doing.

Brown, along with his girlfriend Alicia Rogenski, both pleaded guilty last October to the shooting death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson. Johnson had been staying with the couple in Wellsville.

Prosecutors said the victim was killed over drugs and money.

Rogenski’s sentencing was delayed pending the outcome of Brown’s case.

Another hearing is set for late next week.