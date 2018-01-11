Winter storm moving in: Amount of snow and ice expected

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE LATEST WINTER STORM DETAILS

Warm with rain tonight. Rain will mix to freezing rain and sleet tomorrow afternoon. The wintry mix will change to snow Friday night.

THE LATEST ON THE WINTER STORM FOR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Warm temperatures and rain will continue through Friday morning and mix to freezing rain and sleet through the early afternoon into the evening. The potential for ice accumulation will increase into Friday evening and night. Colder air will push in through evening, changing the wintry mix over to snow showers through early Saturday morning. Heavy snow is possible.

Right now, it looks like at least 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall across our region. Heavier snow of 8 to 12 inches is possible if the storm slips to our south and east, and 2 to 3 inches if it pushes to the north and west.

Less snow would mean more ice accumulation, which could range from a trace to a glaze of 0.25″ or more.

More: Are you prepared for this weekend’s winter storm?

THE TIMING



Tonight: Warm. Rain Likely. Could be heavy at times.

Friday: Rain early, mixing to freezing rain and sleet through the afternoon. Light ice accumulation possible.

Friday night: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, changing to snow through evening. Ice accumulation of a trace to 0.25″ possible early. Heavy snow possible of 4 to 8 inches. Locally higher.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly through the early morning. Turning colder through the day.

This is a system that Storm Team 27 is watching closely. We will continue to bring you updates throughout this event as more information becomes available.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST

