Youngstown man charged in string of armed robberies in Ohio and Pa.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man facing aggravated robbery charges in Youngstown is now facing charges in connection to two robberies in Lawrence County.

The New Castle City Police Department has filed charges against Robert Sellars, 34, of Youngstown, in connection to a robbery that happened on Dec. 29 at the Family Dollar Store located in the Town Mall.

Police say Sellars entered the store and pulled out a handgun before grabbing money from the cash register.

A short time later, police said the Dollar General store located on Wilmington Road in Neshannock was also robbed at gunpoint by a person fitting the same description.

Sellars was arrested in Youngstown after police say he robbed the Family Dollar store on Market and the Subway on Midlothian Boulevard.

The NCPD will be filing charges of robbery, recklessly endangering another person, theft and receiving stolen property against Sellars. Neshannock Township Police said there are charges pending against Sellars for the robbery in their jurisdiction, according to the New Castle Police Department.