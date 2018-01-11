Youngstown Police: 76 pills recovered from suspect’s buttocks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing several charges after he gave police a false name and tried to hide drugs from them.

According to a police report, officers pulled over Martino Sewell, 21, for not having a front license plate. When they asked him his name, he said it was Valentino Sewell, the report stated.

When officers searched Sewell, they discovered a bulge in the Sewell’s buttocks area that was not consistent with the human anatomy, the reported stated. At that time, Sewell told officers he had Xanax and Oxycodone in his buttocks, according to the report. The bag contained 76 pills.

Sewell was arrested and while he was in the police cruiser, he told officers his real name.

Sewell was charged with falsification and drug possession. He was also issued a traffic citation and was found to be driving under suspension.