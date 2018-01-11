Youngstown State President Tressel responds to political reports

Jim Tressel took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to address the issue

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown State Jim Tressel at Ohio Statehouse for suicide awareness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel says he has no intentions of getting into politics at this time.

Tressel is responding to a report that top Ohio Republicans want the former OSU coach to run for the Senate this year.

He responded on Twitter Thursday afternoon:

Also on Thursday, Congressman Jim Renacci announced he is dropping out of the governor’s race to run for the Senate seat.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s