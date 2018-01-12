2-vehicle crash along I-80 in Summit Co. kills 1

HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a fatal crash between two vehicles on Interstate 80.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes, near Mile Post 182, around 3:13 p.m.

Jarrod Mochnick, 25, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, was driving eastbound when his car drove off the left side of the road, almost hitting a cement median.

As it came back onto the road, it crossed three lanes of traffic and was struck on its passenger’s side by a Freightliner that was traveling eastbound.

This caused Shaun Smith, 40, of Sunrise, Florida, the driver of the Freightliner, to drive off the right side of the road.

Mochnick’s car stopped against a guardrail, also on the right side of the road. He was later pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital.

Smith was minorly injured.

The crash remains under investigation.