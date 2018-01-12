2-vehicle crash along I-80 in Summit Co. kills 1

The 25-year-old Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital

By Published: Updated:
crash ambulance emergency generic

HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a fatal crash between two vehicles on Interstate 80.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes, near Mile Post 182, around 3:13 p.m.

Jarrod Mochnick, 25, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, was driving eastbound when his car drove off the left side of the road, almost hitting a cement median.

As it came back onto the road, it crossed three lanes of traffic and was struck on its passenger’s side by a Freightliner that was traveling eastbound.

This caused Shaun Smith, 40, of Sunrise, Florida, the driver of the Freightliner, to drive off the right side of the road.

Mochnick’s car stopped against a guardrail, also on the right side of the road. He was later pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital.

Smith was minorly injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s