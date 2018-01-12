Austintown crime activity: Police say man attacked woman holding child

Thursday, Jan. 4

1:59 a.m. – 1500 block of Fountain Square Dr., Jermaine Ladson, 27, arrested and charged with domestic violence, child endangerment and possession of marijuana. A woman said Ladson came home highly intoxicated and attacked her after an argument. She said he pushed her to the ground and choked her and then pushed her on the bed while she was holding a 10-month-old child. Ladson acknowledged that he “got a little aggressive,” be he would not elaborate, according to a police report.

3 a.m. – State Route 46 and County Line Road, Alan Hunt, III, of Warren, arrested on a warrant for drug abuse.

Saturday, Jan. 6

11:33 p.m. – 4800 block of Westchester Drive, Matthew Donofrio, 26, of Boardman, charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault; Cheyenne Craig, 24, charged with aggravated robbery. A Warren man told police he was robbed after meeting Craig off of Craigslist. According to a police report, the two planned to meet at an apartment complex to engage in sexual acts. The report says while they were in the man’s car, Donofrio pulled up behind them in a silver van. Donofrio then smashed the driver’s side window of the man’s car and demanded him to give Craig money, the report states. It also states that Craig stole the man’s phone before driving off in the van with Donofrio. Police found the van using the license plate number given by the victim.

Sunday, Jan. 7

6:19 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and N. Raccoon Road, Dylan Mackie, 20, charged with possession of marijuana after an investigation into complaints about drug dealing in the area.

8:36 p.m. – 2600 block of Evelyn Road, Christopher Walker, 23, arrested for a failure to appear warrant through Mahoning County Court. Officers went to Walker’s house under a failure to appear warrant, according to a police report. He was arrested and given a date to appear in court.

11:41 p.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Avenue, Ariana Jones, 22, arrested for an active warrant out of Mahoning County Court. Officers conducted a random registration check in the Sheetz parking lot for a vehicle owned and operated by Jones, according to a police report. The check revealed that Jones had a warrant out of Mahoning County Court, the report states. She was arrested and her vehicle was towed.

Monday, Jan. 8

9:26 p.m. – S. Four Mile Run Road and S. Meridian Road, Kelvin Burks, 27, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants and issued a citation for driving under suspension. Officers observed Burks make an improper turn while making a left turn from Mahoning Avenue to S. Meridian Road, according to a police report. They initiated a traffic stop, and after a status check, he was found to have a suspended driver’s license, two active warrants out of Mahoning County Court and one active warrant out of Campbell Municipal Court, the report states. He was arrested for the warrants and his vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

9:37 p.m. – 5200 block of Seventy Six Drive, Shannon Smith, 46, of North Jackson, charged with possession of criminal tools, soliciting sex and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Officers were investigating ads on an online website used for escort services. They responded to one of Smith’s ads and later set up a time and place to meet, according to a police report. After officers met with and arrested her, they found sexual items and a round, blue pill later identified as Diazepam 10mg in her purse, the report states.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

