CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield surgeon made a big donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On Thursday, Dr. Douglas Musser, of Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates, gave the organization a check for $15,000.

The money will be used to pay for a 19-year-old Youngstown girl’s wish of an Australian dream vacation.

Dr. Musser teamed up with Spinal Elements to make the donation.