Charles L. “Chuck” Larimer Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Charles L. “Chuck” Larimer, of Hermitage, passed away Friday evening, January 12, 2018 in his home. He was 85.

Mr. Larimer was born May 4, 1932 in Greenfield, Pennsylvania, a son of David and Elsie (Jennings) Larimer.

He attended Greenfield Elementary and West Middlesex High School.

Chuck was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving in Germany with the 868th field artillery battalion.

He was a bricklayer and masonry contractor. Chuck was awarded his 50 year service medal from the Bricklayers Local #8, Youngstown. He owned and operated GEV Corporation, where he built and lined blast furnaces for steel mills across the country. Chuck was also a landlord in the area since the 1950’s.

He was of Presbyterian faith.

Chuck was a 32nd degree mason, at the Kedron Lodge F&AM #389, West Middlesex; a member of the Scottish Rite, New Castle; and the American Legion Post #162, Sharpsville.

He enjoyed the outdoors and going to his cabin in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

His wife, the former Virginia Rockhold, whom he married on January 11, 1958, passed away on December 7, 1999.

Chuck is survived by two sons, Gregory C. Larimer and his wife, Jennifer and Eric L. Larimer and his wife, Annette, all of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Gregory Marc Larimer, Alyson Zoe Larimer and Dallas L. Larimer; a sister, Juanita Watts and her husband, Ernie, Idaho and a brother, George Larimer, St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife, Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, David, Edward, William and John Larimer.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 3871 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17 in the funeral home with Rev. Michael Smith, officiating.

Burial will be held at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.