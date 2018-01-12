Deal or no deal? Immigration talks continue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Friday night, President Donald Trump said there’s no deal yet on immigration reform.

The White House is demanding billions of dollars for border security in exchange for protecting 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

But lawmakers and world leaders are criticizing President Trump after reports that he used vulgar language to describe immigrants from Africa and Haiti.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said he heard the insults himself.

“… and in the course of his comments, he said things which were hate-filled, vile, and racist,” he said.

Republicans, too, said the president went too far.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey tweeted, “The criterion for immigration should be the character of the individual, not the circumstances, however dire, of their native land.”

Republican Senator Susan Collins tweeted, “These comments are highly inappropriate & out of bounds and could hurt efforts for a bipartisan immigration agreement.”

Trump tweeted there is no agreement on immigration, and Democrats say they will not vote for a government funding bill until there’s a deal to to protect the so-called Dreamers from deportation.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protection for Dreamers expires March 5.

Thomas Homan, U.S. deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said at this point, March 5 is a only paper deadline.

“We’re not going to prioritize them over criminals and other national security threats and things we were doing, but they’re not off the table,” he said.

The clock is ticking — for dreamers and for government funding, which runs out next Friday.