Detroit slips past YSU Men; Penguins drop second straight

YSU Basketball

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – YSU placed six players in double-figures, but Detroit rallied for a 93-91 win in Horizon League Men’s action Friday night.

Cameron Morse led YSU with 26 points, while Devin Haygood notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Naz Bohannon scored a career-high 13 points with a career-high 12 boards in the loss. Garrett Covington and Tyree Robinson chipped in with 11 points apiece for YSU.

Detroit’s Corey Allen led all scorers with 34 points, while Jermaine Jackson Jr. tallied 32 points in the victory.

YSU drops to 5-13 overall on the season, and 3-2 in Horizon League play. The Penguins return to action Monday afternoon at Wright State. Tipoff is set for 4PM at the Nutter Center.

Detroit improves to 6-13 overall, and 2-4 in league play.

