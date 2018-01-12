Edward E. DePillo Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Edward E. DePillo, 87, of New Waterford, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 peacefully into the arms of the Lord, with family by his side.

He was born August 6, 1930, in Rogers, Ohio to the late Charles and Myrtle Gorby DePillo.

Edward was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of the Rogers Christian Church until it closed, then later became a member of the First Christian Church in Columbiana and was active in the choir.

He worked as a truck driver and was owner/operator of his own truck.

Ed is survived by his wife, the former Joanne Thompson, who he married July 13, 1953. Also surviving him is a son, Joseph (Barb) DePillo of Leetonia; three daughters, Carol (Mike) Shetler of New Waterford, Kathy (Jim) McLaughlin of Leetonia and Jane (Jake) Boles of Boardman; two sisters, Evelyn Chamberlin of Salem and Shirley Smith of Rogers; seven grandchildren, Ginger, Jon-Lee, Jolyn, Tracy, Lee, Jacob and Ryan; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David DePillo; sister, Virginia Six and a grandson, Bobby.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Pastor Randy Clark officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

A private interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.