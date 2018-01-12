Final defendant pleads guilty in ‘Basement of Horrors’ case

Three of the defendants, alongside Nicklaus Woodard, will be sentenced this year

By Published:
courtroom generic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.

Nicklaus Woodard, of West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday admitted he helped ringleader Linda Weston hold victims captive for years in the cramped basement. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea comes more than two years after Weston struck a deal where she agreed to life in prison to avoid the death penalty.

Woodard faces up to life in prison during sentencing in April.

All five defendants in the “Basement of Horrors” case have admitted that they imprisoned mentally disabled persons and exploited them for over a decade. Three of the defendants, alongside Woodard, face sentencing this year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s