Florida man claims $450 million Mega Millions jackpot

PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – The mysterious winner of last week’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward, according to his lawyers.

Shane Missler, 20, who resided in Port Richey, was the single winner in the January 5th Mega Millions drawing. Given a recent Facebook post written by Missler, he was likely aware of his winnings last week.

Shane said he wasn’t really surprised that he had won. He said he just had “a feeling” that he might. After realizing he had won, the first call he made was to his brother. Then, he shared the news with his father over coffee the next morning.

When asked what he plans to do with the money, Shane said, “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity.”

The winning jackpot ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Port Richey. Missler’s lawyers say he had purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket and converted it into five Mega Million quick pick tickets. The winning combination was on the fourth number.

The ticket was claimed at lottery offices in Tallahassee. It’s still unclear whether Missler will receive a lump sum payout of $281.2 million or annual payments.

Missler’s lawyers say he recently retired from his job at a local background screening company and plans to spend his future taking care of his family and “educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune.”

“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management, and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me. I intend to take care of my family have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” Missler said in a statement via his lawyers.