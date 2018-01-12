Former Mineral Ridge teacher sentenced for secretly taping young girl

As part of his sentence, Matthew Blair will also be on probation for five years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Mineral Ridge teacher and former girls’ varsity track coach will be labeled as a sex offender after pleading guilty to voyeurism.

As part of his sentence, Matthew Blair will also be on probation for five years. He will be labeled as a Tier 1 sex offender, per recommendations by the prosecutor.

The charges were leveled against Blair after police say he was caught videotaping a girl who was living in his Austintown home. Investigators say Blair can be seen on the video coming into the girl’s room and adjusting the camera.

Austintown Police raided Blair’s home in June of 2016. 

Blair was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

