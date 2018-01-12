Indians avoid arbitration with Salazar, Chisenhall

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians avoided salary arbitration with starter Danny Salazar and right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, agreeing to one-year contracts for 2018.

Salazar, who is coming off an inconsistent and injury-slowed 2017, will make $5 million next season. Chisenhall’s contract is worth $5.58 million. He’s projected to be the starting right fielder for the AL Central champions.

Cleveland also reached agreement with reliever Zach McAllister on a $2.45 million contract.

The Indians, however, didn’t settle with starter Trevor Bauer before Friday’s deadline to exchange salary figures. Bauer won a career-high 17 games last season and developed into a vital member of Cleveland’s rotation.

Bauer’s representatives submitted a salary of $6.25 million while the Indians countered at $5.3 million. Arbitrators will begin holding hearings on Jan. 29.

Earlier this week, the Indians avoided arbitration with closer Cody Allen, who will make ($10,575,000) next season.

