Indians avoid arbitration with Salazar, Chisenhall

Cleveland also reached agreement with reliever Zach McAllister on a $2.45 million contract

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians avoided salary arbitration with starter Danny Salazar and right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, agreeing to one-year contracts for 2018.

Salazar, who is coming off an inconsistent and injury-slowed 2017, will make $5 million next season. Chisenhall’s contract is worth $5.58 million. He’s projected to be the starting right fielder for the AL Central champions.

Cleveland also reached agreement with reliever Zach McAllister on a $2.45 million contract.

The Indians, however, didn’t settle with starter Trevor Bauer before Friday’s deadline to exchange salary figures. Bauer won a career-high 17 games last season and developed into a vital member of Cleveland’s rotation.

Bauer’s representatives submitted a salary of $6.25 million while the Indians countered at $5.3 million. Arbitrators will begin holding hearings on Jan. 29.

Earlier this week, the Indians avoided arbitration with closer Cody Allen, who will make ($10,575,000) next season.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s