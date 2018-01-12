Investigators say accidental fire destroyed $1 million Canfield home

Related Coverage Family escapes fire that destroyed million-dollar Canfield home

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a $1 million Canfield home has been ruled accidental.

The fire started early January 2, destroying the 6,660-square-foot home on Montereale Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Donald Hutchison said video footage showed that the fire started in the northwest wall of the home’s garage.

“… numerous ignition sources were identified, but could not be readily ruled out because of the deterioration,” Chief Hutchison said.

Weather conditions at the time were 7 degrees with the wind chill at minus 10 degrees and winds at 14 mph, which caused the flames to spread quickly and contributed to the damages.

“Home smoke alarms are credited with alerting the family to the greatly advanced fire, which enabled them to safely escape the home,” said Chief Hutchison.

He emphasized the need for heat or smoke detectors in attached garages.