Local state representative launches reelection campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan officially launched her campaign for reelection to the 58th District seat in the Ohio House.

With her family and friends by her side, Lepore-Hagan filed her nominating petitions to the Mahoning County Board of Elections on Friday.

She told those in attendance that she looks forward to serving the residents of the 58th District, Mahoning Valley and the State of Ohio in the years ahead.

“It’s important because there are so many things that I started that I want to continue,” she said. “It’s important because I love this community, and I love serving this community, and it’s an honor.”

Lepore-Hagan is seeking her third term in the General Assembly.