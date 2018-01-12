Man killed in Slippery Rock Twp. crash

A man from Butler, Pennsylvania was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash in Slippery Rock Township

By Published:
Ambulance

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Butler, Pennsylvania was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash in Slippery Rock Township.

The accident happened about 9 p.m. on Route 422, near Copper Road.

Police say 32-year-old Eli Houston was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane and hit another car head-on driven by Elizabeth Buckley, 50, of New Castle.

Houston died at the scene. Buckley and her passenger, Megan Linger, 22 of New Castle, were injured and taken to the hospital. Both women were last listed in stable condition.

Buckley and Linger were wearing seatbelts. Houston was not, according to police.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s