Margaret Woodean “Mag” (Clever) Sabo-Holden Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Margaret Woodean “Mag” (Clever) Sabo-Holden, age 91, of Austintown passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018.

Born December 4, 1926 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Frank K. and Verna M. (Phillips) Clever.

Mag was first and foremost dedicated to her entire family. She had a smile for everyone. She had a spunky personality with a great sense of humor and called things as she saw them. She was confident in whom she was which allowed her to live carelessly and freely in a way that was right for her.

Survivors include her two daughters, Judith (Robert) Wasylynchyn and Dianna (Frank) Crone; grandchildren, Robert (Christine) Wasylnchyn, Tamara (Mark) DiGiacomo and Michele (Mark) Hart; great-grandchildren, Markie, Alexis, Carlee and Brianna as well as one great-great-grand-daughter, Ava.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; brothers, Frank, Jr. and Dennis Clever and a sister, Helen Pritchard.

Private services were held for the family.

A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.