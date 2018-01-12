Mary Lou Smith Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Mary Lou Smith, 86, of Braceville, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 12, 2018 at her home.

She was born July 12, 1931 in New Milton, West Virginia, the daughter of Guy and Emma M. (Ables) Kelly and had lived in Trumbull County the past 50 years.

An avid hunter and a crack shot, Mary Lou worked as a press operator for Packard Electric for 16 years before retiring in 1971.

A graduate of Doddridge County High School in West Virginia, she was of the Baptist faith.

She is sadly missed by two sons and their wives, Shawn and Shani Smith of Braceville and Dave and Melissa Smith of Newton Falls; six grandchildren, Alisa, Kyle, Leah, Jessica, Casey and Emma Smith; a great-granddaughter, Audrina Smith; a sister, Ruby Jean Dicks of Parkersburg, West Virginia and a brother, Dave (Janet) Kelly of New Milton, West Virginia.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a granddaughter, Samantha Smith; a sister, Anne Burbridge and two brothers, Keith and Blane Kelly.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services and visitation are private.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.