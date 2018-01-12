Michael Chicoine Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Michael Chicoine, 66, of Southington, passed away peacefully Friday, January 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born October 1, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of George and Betty (Kritikocas) Chicoine and had lived in Ohio the past 24 years.

Mike was full of life and spent his career in sales.

A member of Grace Fellowship, he liked to walk his dogs, watch movies and had been a race car driver when younger.

Fond memories of Mike live on with his wife, Virginia (Clark) Chicoine, whom he married August 24, 1979; two children, Holly (William) Mathis of Windham and David (Jeannette) of Mineral Ridge; a grandson, William Mathis; a sister, Denise Chicoine of Warrenville, Illinois and two brothers, George (Marilyn) of Wheaton, Illinois and Bob (Marguerite) Chicoine of Elgin, Illinois.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Craig Chicoine and a sister, Kathy Patenaude.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services and visitation are private.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.