Niles police: Lucky Charms box filled with drug items found during traffic stop

James Johnson and Michael Strohmeyer were arrested

Michael Strohmeyer, 34, of Warren, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply, theft and driving under suspension charges. James Johnson, 28, also of Warren, was arrested and charged with drug possession.
Michael Strohmeyer and James Johnson

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles reported finding a Lucky Charms box filled with drug supplies, as well as heroin and crack cocaine, during a traffic stop.

At 8 a.m. Friday, police were looking for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop. The suspect was spotted getting into a vehicle, which was stopped on US-422.

Police said Johnson had 4 grams of suspected heroin, 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, suspected Hydrocodone pills and 4.5 grams of suspected marijuana.

A Lucky Charms box full of needles, pipes and a gas mask bong were also found in the car, according to police.

