Niles police: Lucky Charms box filled with drug items found during traffic stop

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles reported finding a Lucky Charms box filled with drug supplies, as well as heroin and crack cocaine, during a traffic stop.

At 8 a.m. Friday, police were looking for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop. The suspect was spotted getting into a vehicle, which was stopped on US-422.

Michael Strohmeyer, 34, of Warren, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply, theft and driving under suspension charges.

James Johnson, 28, also of Warren, was arrested and charged with drug possession.

Police said Johnson had 4 grams of suspected heroin, 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, suspected Hydrocodone pills and 4.5 grams of suspected marijuana.

A Lucky Charms box full of needles, pipes and a gas mask bong were also found in the car, according to police.