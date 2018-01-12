Over 40 plows on Mahoning, Trumbull County roads through storm

The Ohio Department of Transportation's District 4, which serves six counties in the Northeast Ohio region, has 125 plows on the roads

(WKBN) – As the winter storm moved into the Mahoning Valley Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation sent plows out to stay on top of the ice and snow.

District 4 — which serves six counties in the Northeast Ohio region — has 125 plows on the roads:

  • Mahoning: 20
  • Trumbull: 23
  • Ashtabula: 26
  • Portage: 16
  • Stark: 20
  • Summit: 20

ODOT is fully staffed and crews will be working 12-hour shifts through the storm.

They will continue to check road temperatures and adjust the materials they’re using, depending on the conditions.

Drivers are reminded to give plows plenty of room.

Locally, on East Midlothian Boulevard, the snowfall was pretty heavy.

“The roads are getting pretty bad out there. I mean, we just watched a few people, sliding around, just trying to pull out of the red light,” said Brandon Gomez, of Struthers.

“Pretty bad, but if you have four-wheel drive, just drive slow. If you have a regular car, I wouldn’t recommend you being on right now,” said Shelly Armeni, of Youngstown.

