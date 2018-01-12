Pa. breeders charged after 11 dogs found outside in cold weather

The SPCA and state police later served a search warrant at the Conyngham Township property and reported finding 19 more dogs in filthy conditions

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. (AP) – Three dog breeders in Pennsylvania are facing 130 criminal charges stemming from a raid in which authorities said some dogs were found outside in freezing temperatures and others were inside in deplorable conditions.

State police say they were called to the Conyngham Township property on Dec. 31 after a report that 11 dogs were outside in temperatures near zero degrees.

Wayne Harvey, a humane officer with the Luzerne County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, filed the charges.

He says the dogs’ water was frozen solid and “they were licking it for moisture.”

The SPCA and state police later served a search warrant and reported finding 19 more dogs in filthy conditions.

Authorities say the defendants face multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and animal neglect.

