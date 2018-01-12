Player of the Game: South Range’s Maddie Durkin

South Range's Maddie Durkin finished with a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds in the Raiders' 54-49 victory over Ursuline

By Published:
South Range's Maddie Durkin finished with a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds in the Raiders' 54-49 victory over Ursuline.


CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Senior Maddie Durkin was named Player of the Game for her play in the Raiders 54-49 win over Ursuline Thursday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 11th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Durkin finished with a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. That included a pair of critical three-pointers in the third quarter.

South Range improves to 11-1 overall on the season.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s