Player of the Game: South Range’s Maddie Durkin



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Senior Maddie Durkin was named Player of the Game for her play in the Raiders 54-49 win over Ursuline Thursday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 11th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Durkin finished with a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. That included a pair of critical three-pointers in the third quarter.

South Range improves to 11-1 overall on the season.