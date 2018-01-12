Police say suspect killed Farrell man during robbery attempt

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh man has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing a Farrell man on Thursday night.

Gerald Frank, 27, is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.

Frank is accused of killing 49-year-old Harry Kennedy, Jr., a Farrell man.

Kennedy was found inside of a home on Wallis Avenue, dead from a gunshot wound.

Frank, who police said lied during the investigation, was arrested on Friday morning. Police said he planned to rob the victim of cash and drugs, leading to the shooting.