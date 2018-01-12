Road crews preparing for Friday’s winter storm

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This is literally the calm before the storm, but crews in Canfield with the Ohio Turnpike are bracing for a Friday storm.

Trucks are ready and loaded while supervisors have been making checks of both air and road temperatures.

Right now, conditions are still warm, but they’re predicting that things will start to change just before dark Friday evening.

At this point, supervisors are worried when that happens, roads will become slushy.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is hoping that freezing rain and ice holds off until after the afternoon rush. Workers say snow is much easier to deal with than ice.

PennDOT said for those driving, four-wheel drive may get you going, but it does little to help stop on ice.

Several school districts are dismissing early due to the weather. You can find a list of all closings and early dismissals here.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. as we talk to crews on both sides of the state line, who will be working overnight and this weekend to keep the roads safe.

This is a system that Storm Team 27 is watching closely. We will continue to bring you updates throughout this event as more information becomes available.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST