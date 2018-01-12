Robert F. Julian Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Robert F. Julian, 82, passed away on Friday morning, January 12, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Robert was born on March 15, 1935 in Little Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Patsy and Francis (Herceg) Julian.

He was a proud veteran of the United Stated Army.

He had a great love for training, riding and caring for horses. He owned and trained horses at the Diamond R Ranch and Circle 7 Ranch and trained horses for the Mahoning Sheriff’s Department. While training horses, he was a member of WPQHA, AQHA, Penn-Ohio Horseman, NRHA, NCHA, NEOHA and AHA. After retiring from training horses, he worked at Leonard Truck and Trailer and Girard City Court.

He loved to spend his time outside boating, trail riding and going to the track to watch the horses.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Robin (Tom) Powell of Vienna, Ronda (Dominic) Fronzaglio of Vienna, Brian (Melinda) Governor of Canfield and Todd (Tracy) Governor of Mineral Ridge; his grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth and Trever Powell, Augusta and Dominic Fronzaglio, Kayla, Austin and Meredith Governor and Olivia (Jack) McDonald and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dee Julian, whom he married in 1977 and passed away in 2012; his sons, Bobby Julian and David Governor; granddaughter, Hannah Julian and his brother, Thomas Julian.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren – Sharon Road in Brookfield, Ohio, with a memorial service following at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. David Luther.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League at 812 Youngstown – Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.