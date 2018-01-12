Ronald Ralph Moffett Obituary

ALLAINCE, Ohio – Ronald Ralph Moffett 75, of Sebring, died 3:15 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018 at McCrea Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Alliance.

He was born on February 8, 1942 in Salem, the son of the late Carl Ralph and Minnie LaVerne (Kille) Moffett.

He was a retired machinest from the former EW Bliss Co. where he worked for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Kathryn Viola Bartholomew, whom he married on October 3, 1959 at the Deerfield, Ohio Friends Church. Also surviving are his children, Ronald D. (Shelly) Moffett of Florida, Bobbi (Heather Culler) Moffett-Readshaw of Salem, Betsy (Ariel) Budde’ of New York and Michelle Moffett-Arnold of East Canton; siblings, Don Moffett of Winona and Tim (Sheila) Moffett of Iowa; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Schnarrenberg.

Services will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem. The Pastor Joseph Sabella of Cross Roads Ministry will be officiating.

The burial will be in Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Monday, January 15.

Donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Research, 4214 Market Street, Post Office Box 3383, Youngstown, Ohio 44513-3383