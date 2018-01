MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A semi jackknifed on Interstate 80 in Mercer County Friday night, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident happened on I-80 westbound, near the 11-mile marker.

PSP said the truck blocked both lanes of traffic but by the time WKBN 27 First News arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m., it had been cleared.

