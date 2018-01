ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – As the rain turned to sleet Friday afternoon, WKBN received reports of vehicles sliding off of the roadway.

In Ellsworth Township, a U.S. Postal Service vehicle went too far over on the road, into ponding water on the side of the road and then flipped over on its side. The vehicle was the only one involved.

The crash happened on N. Palmyra Road at Gault Road around 3 p.m. Friday.

No one was injured.