Vicki L. Hall Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Vicki L. Hall, age 49, of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, passed way Friday morning, January 12, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Greenville on May 6, 1968, to Howard L. and Ruth A. (Shepard) Axtell.

Vicki was a homemaker and loved to bake and take care of her home. She also cherished her dog, April and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Dale J. Hall, whom she married in October of 1999, survives at home. Also surviving are three daughters, Amanda Carner and her husband, Andrew, Rebecca Axtell and Megan Hall, all of Greenville; her mother, Ruth Reagle and her husband, Chris of Greenville; two sisters, Cheryl Axtell and her fiance, Joe LaBruzzo II of Greenville and Jennifer Axtell-Hoover and her husband, Shawn of Transfer and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 17 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kent Bell, Pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.